Boyfriend drowns after saving girlfriend at Northwest Indiana beach

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A man died Sunday after saving his girlfriend who was struggling in the water at a Northwest Indiana beach.

Just before 4:40 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a section of Washington Park beach on the report of a missing person in the water.

DNR officials believe Donald Turner, 28, of Portage, was swimming with his girlfriend when she began to struggle in the water. Turner was able to get her to safety before going under and not resurfacing.

A nearby swimmer located Turner a short distance away from where he was last scene. He was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, where he was pronounced dead.