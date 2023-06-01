CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in his residence by a known family member in Humbolt Park early Thursday morning, police reported.

According to police reports, the boy was laying in his bedroom at his home in the 4200 block of West Walton Street around 3:02 a.m. when a known family member shot him.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said an 18-year-old man is in custody and a weapon was recovered on the scene. There is no additional information at this time.