Boy with autism missing from Hammond; Police seek public’s help

HAMMOND, Ind. — Authorities in Hammond, Indiana are search for a boy with autism who was reported missing Saturday.

The Hammond Police Department said 12-year-old Kyrin Carter was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th Street around 12:30 p.m.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Kyrin was wearing dark blue shorts with light blue stripe and a blue short sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes.

According to police, he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.