GARY, Ind. — A boy drowned Thursday at Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana, according to authorities.

Gary police responded to the beach around 5 p.m. for reports of a child in the water.

Several responders and rescue agencies searched Lake Michigan for nearly 90 minutes.

Around 6:30 p.m. the body of the boy was pulled from the water, Gary police said.

The age and identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.