Boy charged for email threat to ‘shoot up’ middle school in Niles, police say

NILES, Ill. – A 13-year-old boy is charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged threat of gun violence at a middle school in Niles, according to law enforcement.

Charges come after police say the teen sent an electronic email threat to Emerson Middle School administrators on April 2.

The email included a threat to “shoot up the school,” police said.

Investigators found that a juvenile suspect from Niles was linked to the threat. The juvenile was charged.

No further information was made available by police.