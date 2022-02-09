Boy, 5, dies weeks after Round Lake Beach crash that killed father: report

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Police say a 5-year-old child hurt in a Round Lake Beach crash has died nearly two weeks after the same wreck claimed his father’s life.

The Daily Herald reports that Jesus Camarena died this week at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. The boy’s father, Epifanio Camarena, 41, died at the scene of the crash that took place just after 8: 30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the intersection of Route 83 and Lexington Drive.

According to police, five other people involved in the collision — in the age range of 12-44 — have since been released from area hospitals.

No charges are pending at this time. An investigation is ongoing.