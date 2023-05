CHICAGO — Police are searching for an offender who shot a 15-year-old boy in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night.

According to police, the boy was walking outside near the 1900 block of West 47th Street around 8:00 p.m. when he was shot in the groin by an unidentified offender.

Police said he was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.