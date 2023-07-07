CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing felony charges after an armed carjacking that took place in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood last month.

According to police, the boy was positively identified Thursday in the 1200 block of West 69th Street as the individual who forcefully took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 47-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

The incident took place in the 1100 block of West 78th Street on June 19th.

The boy was taken into custody and charged accordingly. There was no additional information provided.