BOSTON — A bouncer at a bar in Boston has been charged for fatally stabbing a Marine from the Chicago area.



The Boston Herald reported that Daniel Martinez, 23, was in Boston celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends.

Martinez and a friend visited the Sons of Boston bar on Union Street, where Alvaro Larrama worked as a bouncer.

The newspaper reported that Martinez left the bar and when he tried to go back in, the bouncer refused to let him inside. Video shows the two in a confrontation and as Martinez walks away, Larrama follows him and stabs him in the chest.

After the alleged stabbing, Larrama went into the bar, washed his hands, turned his shirt inside out and left the bar, the Herald said.

Martinez, who was from Palos Hills, just completed his military service last year.

Larrama was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. He was held without bond.