Bond set for suburban duo accused of starving 2 dogs to death

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Bond was set Tuesday for two Hoffman Estates residents accused of starving two dogs to death.

Sarah Gorski, 19, and Andre Norris, 27, were both charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of forgery and two counts of misdemeanor unlawful disposal of an animal.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Norris and $50,000 for Gorski with 10% applying to each.

On March 2, Naperville officers and Naperville Animal Control personnel responded to a trail area on the report of a dead dog. The German Shepherd — later identified as Meliodas, or Otis — was found wrapped in a bed sheet in a storage container in a wooded area.

He was approximately 50 pounds underweight.

Police said their investigation led them to Gorski and Norris as the alleged owners of Otis.

The investigation also found the defendants had allegedly owned at least two other dogs, Scooby and Bubba. Neither of the dogs had many visits to a veterinarian, according to police.

On March 12, a search was conducted on the defendants’ home.

When investigators arrived, they allegedly found Scooby, a German Shepherd/hound mix, in a crate, filled with animal feces, blood and urine. He was also underweight.

Bubba, a Corgi, was not found in the home at the time, according to police.

During their investigation, police learned Bubba allegedly died in the first week of March. He was subsequently found in a field wrapped in a sheet, according to authorities.

Both Otis and Bubba were sent to the University of Illinois Veterinary School for a necropsy where it was determined that Otis died from canine parvovirus, starvation and rat poisoning.

Bubba, who weighed only four pounds when he was found, died of severe starvation.

Gorski and Norris are also accused of forging pay stubs from Norris’ former employer.

The pair turned themselves in to authorities Monday.

“Otis and Bubba both died a horrible, painful death, allegedly because these two defendants starved them to death,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “What’s even more disturbing is the allegation that the defendants fed Otis rat poison.”

Scooby appears to be on the mend, according to Berlin.

Gorski and Norris are scheduled to appear in court on June 1 for arraignment.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNTV.com.