Bond set at $500K for woman charged with dropping 5-year-old daughter off six-story parking garage

WINFIELD, Ill. — Bond was set at half a million dollars for a woman accused of dropping her 5-year-old daughter off a six-story parking garage in Winfield.

Police said they responded to a call for two people who fell off the top of a parking garage at Central DuPage Hospital, 25 N. Winfield Rd., around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2021. When officiers arrived, they found Jerica Crawford, 28, and her daughter on the ground. Both of them were hospitalized for injuries.

Police said Crawford allegedly drove to the top of the parking garage, walked to the edge and dropped the child off the top of the garage before jumping off herself.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the two are “on the road to recovery,” and said the allegations are disturbing.

Crawford was charged with felony aggravated battery to a child under 13. Bond was set at $500,000 on Saturday.

Crawford is due in court May 24.

