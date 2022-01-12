Bond set at $5 million for North Chicago mother accused of murdering 6-year-old son

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — The mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son and then disposing of the body in in Gary had her bond set at $5 million Wednesday.

Jannie Perry, who was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of Damari Perry appeared in bond court after initially spending time in local hospital.

Perry’s body was located by FBI agents on Friday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary.

Prosecutors believe Perry’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at his home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

Prosecutors do not know why the family chose Gary as the alleged dumping spot.

When asked by the judge if she planned to hire a private attorney, Perry replied “eventually,” but for now will be represented by the public defender’s office.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s also faces a charge in connection to his homicide and is in custody. Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

DCFS officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $15,000.

Jannie Perry’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 8.