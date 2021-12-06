Bond set at $5 million for man accused of sexually assaulting 92-year-old suburban woman during home invasion

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man is facing a $5 million bond after allegedly sexually assaulting a 92-year-old woman during a home invasion last month.

The bond was set during a hearing Monday morning for Anthony Lane, 53, of Glendale Heights. He is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion.

On Nov. 22, police responded to an Addison home after a reported sexual assault. After an investigation, police believe a 92-year-old woman carried into her room by Lane, duct taped and then sexually assaulted.

Lane was arrested by Addison police on Thursday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.