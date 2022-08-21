OAK PARK, Ill. — Bond has been set for an Oak Park man who was charged with supplying fentanyl to an acquaintance who in turn supplied it to his girlfriend resulting in her fatal overdose, police said.

Bishop Moore, 62, appeared in court Saturday morning where his bond was set at $350,000. Moore is facing one felony count of drug induced homicide.

On Friday, a second man, Segius Harty, who police said was involved in the overdose death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Margaret McCabe, appeared at a hearing where his bond was set at $500,000.

Harty is also charged with one count of drug induced homicide.

On Nov. 5 2021, police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman, later identified as McCabe, in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The call was placed by a family member.

McCabe was immediately transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation into McCabe’s death found that she died of fentanyl intoxication.

That same day, McCabe traveled with Harty to Chicago to purchase narcotics from Moore, police said. According to police, Harty purchased several bags of narcotics from Moore and he gave one bag containing fentanyl to McCabe.

Police say once she reached her home, she ingested the fentanyl purchased from Moore and given to her by Harty.

Moore’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12.