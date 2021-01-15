Bond revoked for Northwest Indiana man charged in Capitol riots

HAMMOND, Ind. — A federal magistrate has revoked the bond for a northwest Indiana man awaiting sentencing in a gang-related case after the FBI charged him for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The magistrate granted the federal government’s motion Thursday to revoke bond for 32-year-old Kash Lee Kelly.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the government’s request came after the FBI charged the Hammond man with unlawful entry to a restricted area and other charges for allegedly joining Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol.

Kelly has previously pleaded guilty in a drug-related case involving the Latin Kings gang.