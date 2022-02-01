Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

FILE – A graduation themed printed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, July 6, 2021, in Washington. At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 with many of them locking down their campuses for a time. Howard University was also the subject of a bomb threat before dawn, but later gave an all-clear to students and staff, WTOP reported. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats made in a single day, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.