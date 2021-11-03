Boil order lifted in Dixmoor following weeks of water issues

DIXMOOR, Ill. — After weeks of water woes, a boil order was lifted Wednesday in Dixmoor.

On Oct. 16, a crack in Dixmoor’s water line left residents with low pressure and then as time went on — a lack of running water.

On Monday, the village disconnected the temporary feed from Blue Island to test water quality. It passed, meaning the order could be lifted Wednesday.

The village said water pressure coming from Harvey is “adequate,” but still not at levels prior to Oct. 16 — which was at a range of approximately 35-36 lbs. per square inch.

The village said moving forward, they’re consulting with engineers, Cook County officials and state and local officials to develop a long-term solution.

“Addressing the water issues in Dixmoor remains a top priority for me and the Trustees,” Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said. “Now that the worst of this crisis is behind us, we are focused on long-term solutions.”