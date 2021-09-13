Boil order issued in Plainfield, forcing some schools to go remote

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — More than a dozen schools in southwest suburban Plainfield were forced to hold class remotely on Monday due to a boil order.

E-coli bacteria was detected in water samples Friday, forcing the boil order. Subsequent tests came back negative, but the village is awaiting results from more samples.

Sixteen schools were forced to return to virtual learning, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“The Village collected 40 water samples on Saturday, September 11, all of which came back with no signs of Coliform or E. coli bacteria. In addition, 40 more water samples were collected on Sunday and we are awaiting the results of these tests,” the statement read. “If these also come back negative, the Village will be able to lift the boil order once authorized by the EPA.”

Plainfield officials say they expect to receive those results Tuesday.