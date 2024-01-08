PORTAGE, Ind. — Nearly two weeks after the rescue of a man trapped in his wrecked truck for almost a week in Northwest Indiana, video obtained by WGN News shows the harrowing rescue.

As 27-year-old Matt Reum continues to recover from his injuries, bodycam footage shows the moments he was found under an overpass, putting an end to a six-day ordeal.

“Hang on, buddy, you stay there. We’ve got medics coming, don’t worry about nothing,” the voice of Cpl. Tobey is heard saying on bodycam.

“Just trying to get to you, man.”

For more than an hour, it was the voice of first responders reassuring Reum that after six days trapped in a mangled truck, he was no longer alone. Reum was found in his pickup truck under the Interstate 94 bridge near Portage.

Surviving on rainwater and an unwavering will to survive, it’s a story many argue is nothing short of miraculous, including officers on scene.

“I’ve never seen something like this before ever.”

Matt Reum pictured with the good Samaritans who found him: Mario Garcia, left, and Nivardo Delatorre. (Photo credit: Beacon Health System) Matt Reum pictured with four members of the Portage (Ind.) Fire Department (left to right): Portage Fire Chief Chris Crail, Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Durak, Battalion Chief Ross Steffel, Master Firefighter/Paramedic Jordan Bucy (Photo credit: Beacon Health System)

The rescue was underway following a call around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 26, one day after the Christmas holiday.

“He’s conscious, breathing.”

Moments earlier, two fishermen – Nivardo Delatorre and his father-in-law Mario Garcia – found Reum, prompting an emergency response that included Indiana State Troopers, Portage firefighters, Portage police, and officers from surrounding agencies.

“I’m not sure if he went down, rolled over, there’s debris over there and ended up coming to a rest over here.”

An Indiana State Police crash report revealed that, according to Reum, he was traveling on I-94 near the 20.2-mile marker when he possibly saw a deer in the roadway. The report added that the sighting caused Reum to swerve right to avoid striking the deer.

As bodycam footage shows, the rescue continued for more than an hour and 15 minutes. As daylight faded into darkness, a moment of clarity, relief and humor can be heard in Reum’s response, bookending a week of wondering whether anyone would find him.

“Just don’t take my pulse right now,” Reum joked. “It’ll probably scare you.”