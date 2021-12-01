Bodycam footage released of Bensenville officer shot 8 times while responding to domestic call

BESENVILLE, Ill. — Bodycam footage was released Wednesday showing the shooting of a Besenvillle police officer — who was shot eight times earlier this month.

Officer Steven Kotlewski responded to a domestic call at the 100 block of South York Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

In the video, his own bodycam footage shows Kotlewski making his way to an apartment in a complex on York Road.

He enters the apartment and sees a woman sitting on a couch. In just a matter of mere moments, he’s confronted by an gunman, later identified as Kiante Tyler, 21, who immediately opens fire.

Kotlewski is unable to draw his service weapon as he is shot eight times. He took one shot to the back, which was stopped by his vest, and another to the back which landed under his vest. Kotlewski was also shot multiple times in the legs.

On Saturday, a rally was held in Bensenville to honor Kotlewski. A concert by Austin Edwards and was held and residents had the opportunity to donate blood.

Tyler was arrested at the scene. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Tyler’s bond was denied.

Family said Kotlewski is doing much better with the help of physical therapy. He has not been released from the hospital yet.

A GoFundMe for Kotlewski and his family has raised over $181,000.