Body recovered from Fox Lake, officials say

FOX LAKE, Ill. — A body was recovered in Fox Lake two days after a rescue was underway when a man went into the water and did not resurface.

Fox Lake fire officials on Sunday said the body of a deceased person was recovered and said all rescue boats and personnel were off the water.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday authorities were dispatched just south of Crabapple Island on the report of a person in the water. They said a group of people were on a boat when a 28-year-old man was tubing and did not resurface.

Police said the father was tubing with his two children when the tube flipped over. His children were wearing life jackets and were able to get back to the boat. The father went under the water and did not resurface.

At around 1 p.m., the water rescue mission turned into a recovery mission. First responders want the incident to serve as a reminder to always wear a life jacket.

“If you’re going to be on a tube raft boat, please put a life jacket on,” Lescher said. “Especially if you’re not a strong swimmer.”