MORRIS, Ill. —Authorities have identified the man pulled from the Dresden Dam in Morris Tuesday.

The Grundy County coroner has identified the man as 42-year-old William Veasley of Matteson.

He was pulled from the water around 5 a.m. after he was discovered by employees of the lock and dam.

Officials said he may have fallen in the water along with another man earlier May 7 during a boating accident on the Kankakee River.

The other man has not been found.