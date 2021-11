CHICAGO — A body pulled from Lake Michigan last week was identified as a missing DePaul University alum.

Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26, was last seen near 31st Street Beach on Oct. 26. Officials pulled a body from the lake around 11 a.m. on Nov. 4. The body has since been identified as Kontein, a massage therapist in the city.

A cause of death has not been released.

No further information was provided.