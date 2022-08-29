OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago.

The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News.

Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground. He was not connected to a world record attempt, which ended Friday, at Skydive Chicago.

Elsewhere Sunday, a professional skydiver died following a hard landing in a shallow pond at Skydive Midwest, located in Sturtevant, Wisconsin.

Officials said the man was a 36-year-old professional skydiver from Tennessee who was in town practicing for a parachute piloting competition.