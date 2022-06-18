An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday.

Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois helped local agencies with the search, which officials deemed a recovery mission.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Shwaiko and a 5-year-old girl were swimming in Silver Lake, located in the Village of Salem Lakes in Kenosha County, after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake.

Deputies said Shwaiko, who was not wearing a floatation device, went underwater and did not resurface. The child was equipped with a personal floatation device and rescued by a nearby boater on the lake.