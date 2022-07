WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a woman missing since February was found Thursday in Waukegan.

The Lake County coroner confirmed the body of Bianca Haas was found inside an apartment on 100 block of Drew Lane.

Waukegan Police said a call was placed to the police department from someone who had entered the apartment and found the body. Waukegan police said the body was “decomposing.’

The 22-year-old, from Mount Prospect, was last heard from in February.

A cause of death has not yet been released.