Body of missing Harvey woman found in suburban forest preserve

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — The body of a missing Harvey mother was found Wednesday in a Cook County forest preserve.

Vanessa Ceja, 22, was reporting missing Monday by her mother. The mother said Ceja had not returned from a walk on a trail at the at Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve.

Forest Preserves of Cook County police, officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Midlothian police department worked together to search for Ceja. Authorities said they searched the forest preserve, local stores and used a helicopter and search and rescue dogs.

Police tracked her phone to an apartment complex in Oak Forest.

According to Cook County forest preserve officials, a woman’s body was found in the woods at Midlothian Meadows Wednesday afternoon.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the body as that of Ceja.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cook County Forest Preserve police.