Body of missing Chicago man found in central Kentucky

RADCLIFF, Ky. — The body of a missing Chicago man has been found in central Kentucky, police said.

The fatal shooting of Quincy K. Ukaigwe, 30, is being investigated as a homicide by Kentucky State Police and federal authorities, officials said.

Ukaigwe was reported missing to Chicago authorities on April 18 after traveling to Kentucky to visit a childhood friend, police said in a statement. Kentucky State Police were notified about the disappearance and located a body in a wooded area near a cemetery in Radcliff on May 1.

The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville identified the body as Ukaigwe.

Police said they confirmed Ukaigwe arrived in Kentucky and visited Hardin, Meade and Jefferson counties.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.