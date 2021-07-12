Body of 77-year-old Chicago native pulled from rubble of Florida condo collapse

A search and rescue team members dig through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

CHICAGO – A third victim with Chicago ties was recovered from a Florida condo tower collapse last week, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Miami-Dade Police recovered the body of Richard “Dick” Augustine on July 6 from the rubble of the condo tower collapse. Augustine, 77, lived in the penthouse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, the Miami-Herald reports.

Augustine had returned to the condo tower on June 23, one day before its fatal collapse, according to the newspaper. He had just finished visiting his son and had planned to travel to Chicago to visit his daughter.

Last week, the University of Chicago confirmed a fourth-year student was among those killed in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. According to the school’s website, Ilan Naibryf died on June 24. Another victim, Juan Mora Jr., a Loyola University graduate who worked for Morton Salt in Chicago, was recovered on July 7.

More than 90 people are confirmed dead, with more than 20 still missing.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.