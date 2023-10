CHICAGO — A body was found on a CTA Red Line track after fleeing a trooper on the Dan Ryan Friday night.

Illinois State Police said a trooper initiated a traffic stop on I-94 southbound on 95th Street for a code violation when the occupant of the car fled on foot.

The trooper lost sight of the occupant who was then found deceased on the 95th Street Red Line CTA track.

There was no additional information provided and policer are investigating the incident.