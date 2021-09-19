Body found in Wyoming national park during search for Gabby Petito

GRAND TETON, Wyo. – Officials have discovered a body in the search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton Nation Park in northwestern Wyoming on Sunday.

The Teton County Coroner confirms that a body has been discovered, reports News Nation correspondent Brian Entin.

There is no identity or gender confirmation at this time and officials will be providing an update to the search today.

Entin reports the coroner says the body was discovered in a “remote area” of the park.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

On Saturday, multiple agencies joined the search effort focused on Grand Teton including the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, the FBI Denver Field Office, and Wyoming Resident Agencies.

Petito was last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park before her disappearance in late August. She was traveling in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, throughout the western U.S. and was last known to be traveling through Utah and Wyoming.

Currently, both Petito and Laundrie are being treated as missing person cases, with Laundrie disappearing earlier this week on Tuesday.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida as of Sunday.