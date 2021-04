CHICAGO — The body of a man that was found inside the trunk of a car in Belmont Central has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as 42-year-old Felipe Villalobos Calderon.

Chicago police said his body was found on the 2100 block of North Marmora Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man’s death is being classified as a homicide. An autopsy is expected Thursday.

The owner of the vehicle has not yet been determined.

Area Five detectives are investigating.