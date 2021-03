ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the body found in a Roscoe U-Haul storage facility has been identified as 33-year-old Michelle Arnold-Boesigner, of Harvard.

The Roscoe Police Department were called to the facility, 12500 block of N. Second Street, on March 2nd after Arnold-Boesigner’s body was found.

Police say an investigation is underway, but officials say there “is no reason to believe the public is at risk.”