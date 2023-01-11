SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney office has released the full autopsy and body camera footage surrounding the homicide of Earl Moore Jr.

Three Springfield Police officers responded to a 911 call by Earl Moore Jr. All three officer’s body cameras footage have been put on the Sangamon County’s YouTube page here, here, and here.

The body camera footage may disturb some readers and discretion is advised.

The autopsy done by Dr. Scott Denton found that Moore’s main cause of death “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transportation cot”, along with fractures of Moore Jr.’s ribs, and cuts on his knees, fingers and foot.

The full autopsy can be found here.