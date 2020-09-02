Body cam video released of 41-year-old’s death who family said was having a mental health crisis

CHICAGO — Officials released body cam footage of the arrest of a 41-year-old Chicago man in Rocheter, New York, who later died.

Video of Daniel Prude’s March arrested was released Wednesday. Prude went to Rochester to stay with his brother who called police for help because he said Prude was having a mental breakdown.

Body camera footage shows Prude being taken into custody by Rochester police while he was naked. His family said he was having a mental health crisis.

Police covered his head with a mesh “spit hood” and he was handcuffed. Officers pressed his face and chest into the ground.

Prude died a week later.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint

“I placed a phone call for my brother to get help not for my brother to get lynched,” Joe Prude, his brother, said.

Prude’s family is demanding answers and preparing to file a lawsuit.

“Police have shown us they are not equipped to handle mental health,” Ashley Gantt, Free the People ROC, said. “These officers are trained to kill — not to deescalate.”

Protesters interrupted a news conference with city officials Wednesday. The police chief said there is no coverup in the incident.

Rochester’s mayor called the video disturbing but said the investigation is in the hands of the New York Attorney General.