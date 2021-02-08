Body cam footage released after 6 shot at Bloomingdale hotel early Saturday

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Body cam footage was released Monday that gives a look at the chaos that erupted early Saturday morning inside Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning at the Indian Lakes Hotel on Schick Road.

A Chicago man, later identified as James McGill, died as a result of the shooting and five others were injured.

Body cam footage shows an officer trying to comfort a victim before carrying him out of the building.

“You’re gonna be okay dude you’re gonna be okay. I promise you’re gonna be fine,” they said.

Due to alleged past problems with the hotel, Bloomingdale now has a 10-day notice in the works; meaning the hotel will soon have to officially suspend operations.

A hearing will follow that, within five days, to determine whether they’ll be allowed to operate at all going forward.