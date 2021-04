CHICAGO — Another of the stars of the new sci-fi comedy “Thunder Force” chatted with WGN’s Dean Richards about the new movie.

Melissa McCarthy And Octavia Spencer star along with “Boardwalk Empire” and “Will & Grace” star Bobby Cannavale.

In the movie, he plays the bad guy in the superhero comedy, re-teaming with the Plainfield native and her director husband, Ben Falcone.

“Thunder Force” debuts on Netflix on Friday.