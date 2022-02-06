Board vote favors making masks optional in Huntley School District 158

The decision comes on the heels of a downstate judge's temporary restraining order

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Huntley Community School District 158 Board overwhelmingly voted “yes” to allow teachers and students the option to wear masks in schools.

The decision comes on the heels of a downstate judge’s temporary restraining order that prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms.

The judge’s ruling makes it OK for nearly 150 school districts statewide named in a lawsuit filed by parents and teachers to make it optional for students and staff to wear masks.

Dozens of community members — some parents, teachers and students — voiced their opinion on Sunday, demanding that the district follow the recent ruling. Among the pleas was 7th grader Adrianna DeFrancisco.

“I’m in 7th grade and I haven’t had a normal school year since 4th grade. Fourth grade, that’s three years. I don’t want to wear a mask anymore,” DeFrancisco said. “My teachers can’t see what I feel under here. If they’re asking a question and I say ‘I understand,’ they don’t really know if I understand. They just know what I say.”

Huntly Community School District Board President Tony Quagliano says the district is listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, with six families in his precinct named in the litigation.

Board members met in a closed session for more than an hour before the group decided.

Parents who spoke with WGN News said they planned to send their children to school Monday without masks.

In an effort to reverse the downstate ruling, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed an emergency stay to reverse the decision.