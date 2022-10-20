CHICAGO — The Blue Man Group is celebrating 25 years at the Briar Street Theatre on the North Side.

Gareth Hinsley has been a Blue Man for the last 16 years after immigrating from England to New York City. He landed in Chicago and has been here ever since.

“It’s accessible. It’s about being human,” Hinsley said.

During the audition, Hinsley said in typical Blue Man fashion that he had to tell a story without words.

Not one performance is alike another as the performers and audience members feed off each other.

“We use a lot of audience participation and people respond differently,” Hinsley said.

Tickets are still available for Thursday night’s 25th anniversary show.