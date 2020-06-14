Bloomingdale Man accused of murdering nephew with disabilities extradited from Michigan

WHEATON, Ill. – Bond has been set at $2 million for a Bloomingdale man who allegedly killed his nephew with physical and mental disabilities.

Dominick Taylor, 50, is charged with two counts of first degree murder after Damien Scott was found dead in a bedroom on April 26.

Prosecutors said Taylor was Scott’s caretaker for more than a decade and they believe he strangled Scott to death. They allege after killing Scott, who was blind and unable to walk, he turned off his cell phone and purchased a train ticket to East Lansing, Michigan.

On April 28, Taylor was taken into custody in Michigan. He was extradited Saturday on a governor’s warrant after initially refusing to be extradited back to DuPage County.

Taylor’s bond was set at $2 million.