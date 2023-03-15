CHICAGO – The term is more often reserved for college sports than in the professional ranks, especially during the regular season.

But it is proper to use the term “upset” when referring to what the Blackhawks were able to pull off Tuesday night.

The NHL-leading Bruins, the only team in the league at the moment with over 100 points, couldn’t get past a rebuilding squad that has been near the bottom of the standings the entire season.

A strong finish led by one of the young prospects helped the Blackhawks to a 6-3 “upset” win over Boston in arguably one of the best triumphs of the season for the very young team. It’s the 23rd win of the season for Luke Richardson’s squad while the Bruins have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season.

So how did this happen? Well, Taylor Raddysh had a lot to do with it.

The prospect, who was acquired in the Brandon Hagel trade at the 2022 NHL deadline, registered his first career hat trick, and did so all in the final 20 minutes. Down 3-2, Raddysh tied the game a little under four minutes into the third period and then watched fellow prospect Boris Katchouk give the Blackhawks the lead three minutes later.

Raddysh expanded the advantage to two on a goal with 3:52 to go and then added an empty netter in the final minute to finish off the victory. The forward has 20 goals in his first full season with the Blackhawks and six scores in the last four games.

“The puck’s just kinda finding its way in,” said Raddysh of his recent scoring streak. “That’s what I’ve got to keep doing, going to the net and getting to those areas where the puck’s going to be. and the ‘D’ are getting their shots through.”

It certainly worked for one night as the Blackhawks pulled off a win worthy of the upset moniker.