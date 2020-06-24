Blackhawks great Marian Hossa elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

CHICAGO – Marian Hossa is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The former Blackhawks winger was elected to this year’s class by the 18-member committee Wednesday afternoon in a virtual Zoom session.

Hossa needed at least 75% of the votes to get in. His resume spoke for itself. The now first-ballot Hall of Famer played 19 seasons in the NHL, tallied 525 goals and 609 assists, and won three Stanley Cups with the Hawks

Hossa racked up 186 goals and 229 assists in Chicago, helping bring home the franchise’s first title in 49 years back in 2010.

The Slovakian native represented his country eight times at the World Championships, four times in the Olympic Games and appeared twice in the World Cup of Hockey, once for Team Europe.

Hossa’s career was cut short due to a skin condition but he is the only player in NHL history to play in three straight Stanley Cup Finals with three different teams.