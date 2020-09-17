Black man beaten during Georgia traffic stop to be released

In this screen grab from video shot by Juanita Davis and provided by The Cochran Firm, a Clayton County, Ga., sheriff’s deputy holds down Roderick Walker while another deputy punches him while on the ground, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, following a traffic stop. (Juanita Davis/Courtesy of The Cochran Firm via AP)

ATLANTA — A Black man captured on video being repeatedly punched by a white Georgia sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop will be released from jail.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Roderick Walker is expected to be released later Thursday and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 photo provided by The Cochran Firm shows Roderick Walker at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Ga. (The Cochran Firm via AP)

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said that comes after a judge granted Walker bond.

A lawyer for Walker said the man was arrested in nearby Clayton County after deputies suspecting a broken taillight pulled over the vehicle Walker was riding in last Friday.

Walker was being held at the Fulton County Jail on an outstanding felony probation warrant.

A sheriff’s deputy was fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching Walker during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday.

The deputy was being let go for “excessive use of force,” the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It did not identify the deputy, but said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office.