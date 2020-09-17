Black man beaten during Georgia traffic stop to be released

ATLANTA — A Black man captured on video being repeatedly punched by a white Georgia sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop will be released from jail.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Roderick Walker is expected to be released later Thursday and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said that comes after a judge granted Walker bond.
A lawyer for Walker said the man was arrested in nearby Clayton County after deputies suspecting a broken taillight pulled over the vehicle Walker was riding in last Friday.
Walker was being held at the Fulton County Jail on an outstanding felony probation warrant.
A sheriff’s deputy was fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching Walker during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday.
The deputy was being let go for “excessive use of force,” the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It did not identify the deputy, but said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office.