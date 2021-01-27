WGN-TV celebrates Black History Month

CHICAGO, January 27, 2021 — Throughout the month of February, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present special features celebrating Black History Month on WGN News at Nine and People to People, and three TV specials including the hour-long WGN News Special: Honoring Black History – And Still We Rise.

List of upcoming features on WGN News at Nine (seen nightly at 9p CT) and WGN News Special: Honoring Black History – And Still We Risehosted by Micah Materre on Thursday, February 25th at 7p CT (encore Saturday, February 27th at 6p CT):

The Newberry Library & Restrictive Covenants

WGN’s Gaynor Hall digs deep into the archives on racially restrictive covenants and the role of the Newberry Library. After the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other police-involved incidents, Chicago saw a summer of racial justice protests, looting and violence. In response, Newberry Library President & Librarian Daniel Greene said, “Historical context should inform how we respond to contemporary crises. This includes examining the library’s own history…”

Being Black & LGBTQ – Stories of Perseverance

The late Congressman John Lewis once said, “Without Bayard Rustin as organizer, the 1963 March on Washington would have been like a bird without wings.” Rustin’s place in American history was nearly lost, Lewis contends, because Rustin was a gay man. WGN’s Sean Lewis looks at Rustin, writer James Baldwin, Andrea Jenkins and many others who have marked history with their own lives, while living as Black Americans who also happened to be LGBTQ-identified.

Gerri Oliver – Owner of the Iconic ‘Palm Tavern’

WGN’s Mike Lowe explores the legacy of Chicago’s famed Palm Tavern and its longtime owner, Gerri Oliver, who died in December at the age of 101. The Palm Tavern served as the social hub of Bronzeville, known as the “Black Metropolis,” from the 1930s to the time it closed in 2001, when the city seized the property using eminent domain. The feature includes never-before-seen documentary footage and interviews with Gerri Oliver, and modern music legends like Billy Branch, and explores the question of what happens to history when physical memories are destroyed.

Drive to Save Last Standing Phyllis Wheatley Home

Purchased in the early 1900s, the Phyllis Wheatley Home in Bronzeville served as a settlement house for Black women migrating from the South, looking for employment and arriving to Chicago without any family or economic support. The historic home is now on the demolition list and there is a petition drive happening right now to save it. WGN’s Glenn Marshall talks to a woman on a mission to help preserve an important piece of Chicago’s history.

List of additional upcoming TV specials:

Believe: The Barack Obama Story on Saturday, February 13th at 6p CT (encore Sunday, February 28th at 2p CT) is an intimate portrait of the life of Barack Obama that details his early life in Hawaii and Harvard, as well as his meteoric rise in politics culminating with his historic victory in the 2008 presidential election and his inauguration.

Everyday Heroes: Black History Month on Saturday, February 20th at 6p CT (encore Sunday, February 28th at 3p CT) takes a look at the lives of people, who, despite facing the obstacles of prejudice, served our country through military service, including:

*The 700,000 African Americans who registered for service as the U.S. entered World War I.

*Baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s service in the U.S. Army.

*Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, General Charles Brown Jr., the first African American to lead a branch of the Military.

Special features on People to People will air Saturdays at 6:30a CT on WGN-TV. All WGN-TV newscasts, People to People and both airings of WGN News Special: Honoring Black History – And Still We Rise will also be livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Watch Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.

