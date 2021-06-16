Black Chicagoans have shorter life expectancy, health department reports

CHICAGO — A new study has found a growing life expectancy gap between Black and non-Black residents in Chicago.

A report by the Chicago Department of Public Health shows African American in the city are expected to live nine years less than other residents.

That gap has grown over the years. In 2012, Blacks were expected to live 8.3 years less. By 2017, that number increased to 9.2 years. On average, Blacks live about 71 years, while non-Blacks live more than 80 years.

‘The report cites several factors including chronic diseases, homicides and infant mortality.

