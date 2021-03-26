Bindi Irwin welcomes first child with husband, pays tribute to her dad with baby’s name

Bindi Irwin poses for a photo with fiance Chandler Powell at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed a newborn baby girl into the world on their first wedding anniversary.

Irwin shared Friday morning on social media that she gave birth to their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Thursday.

She wrote that they named the baby Grace after her great-grandmother and relatives in Powell’s family dating back to the 1700s.

Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to her father, Steve Irwin, “and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” Irwin wrote.

“Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” she wrote.

The couple married in March 2020 at Australia Zoo Gardens. They lit a candle in memory of Bindi’s late father, who died in 2006.