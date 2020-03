ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 20: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is ending his Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid.

He’s projected to finish in third in the South Carolina primary.

We will update this story once more information becomes available