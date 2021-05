SEATTLE — Billionaires and philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have announced the end of their marriage.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” part of a statement reads on Twitter.

The couple has been married over the last 27 years and have three children; Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory.

They began dating in 1987 and got married in 1994.

