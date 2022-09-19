BERWYN, Ill. — Pretty soon, Chicagoans won’t be able to chow down on Big Guys Sausage anymore.

The popular sausage stand that has served burgers, sandwiches, Red Hots and fries for the last decade is closing it’s storefront on Roosevelt and pivoting toward catering, a business move that owner Brendan O’Connor said is a much more predictable means of operation.

“Expanding our catering, we feel that’s best for the business,” O’Connor said. “We can have the most control that way — controlling our costs, controlling our sales, controlling our overhead.”

The hard decision came as O’Connor said several other nearby businesses like his have had to close too.

“Just in the Oak Park, Berwyn, River Forest area we’ve had five close in the last week, I make six,” O’Connor said. “I’ve made some of the closest friends I have today from this restaurant … employees or customers.”

The last day for Big Guys is Saturday, Sept. 24.