Biden to visit Chicago to highlight importance of vaccine mandates

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will visit Chicago next week to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, the White House said.

The president will visit the city next Wednesday, but officials did not provide further information.

The visit comes as southern Illinois grapples with the spread of the virus and full hospital beds. The vaccination rate in several downstate counties is half what it is in the city.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new citywide vaccine campaign.